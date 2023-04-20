United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.42. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 345,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in United Community Banks by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

