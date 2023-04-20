United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Trading Down 0.2%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

United Community Banks Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

