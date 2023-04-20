United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17,671.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UPS traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 449,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.50. The company has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

