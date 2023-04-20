United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Mach 1 Financial Group LLC

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 17,671.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %
UPS traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 449,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,390. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.50. The company has a market cap of $169.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.
United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.
United Parcel Service Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.
United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)
- Steel Dynamics May Be At A U-Turn Rather Than A Red Light
- Intuitive Surgical Continues to Surge, is it Worth Its Premium?
- Las Vegas Sands Hits The Jackpot, China Drives Robust Recovery
- Tesla’s Earnings: So Bad They’re Nearly Good
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.