United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.2% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its position in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.00. 647,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,006. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

