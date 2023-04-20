United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $196.95. 663,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,989,945. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.61 and a 200 day moving average of $179.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

