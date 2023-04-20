United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $435.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $441.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:URI opened at $378.57 on Thursday. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 42.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

