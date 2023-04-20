United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.60 and a current ratio of 18.25. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in United States Antimony by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in United States Antimony by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in June 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

