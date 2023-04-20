UNUS SED LEO Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Billion (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00012248 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.22 billion and approximately $555,412.53 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00319106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,627,378 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,631,793.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.42299433 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $868,412.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.