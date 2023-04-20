Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.45-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52-$4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $314.75.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock traded up $7.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.73. The company had a trading volume of 259,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.43 and a 200 day moving average of $316.89. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $213.27 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total transaction of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets. It operates through the Infrastructure and Agriculture segments. The Infrastructure segment includes five primary product lines such as Transmission, Distribution, and Substation, Lighting and Transportation, Coatings, Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy.

Featured Articles

