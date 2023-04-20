Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $209.50

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 209.50 ($2.59) and traded as low as GBX 199.90 ($2.47). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.52), with a volume of 56,829 shares.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 22.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 216.91. The company has a market capitalization of £87.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,125.00%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.