Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,982,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 1,748,307 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $19.34.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 69,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

