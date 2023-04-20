VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Trading Up 3.4%

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.09 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 105,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 106,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,145,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 143,819 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 122,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 49,968 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

