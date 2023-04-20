VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Shares Up 1.4%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.70. 18,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 19,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Gaming ETF

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

