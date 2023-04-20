Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $249.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $278.13. The stock has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.78.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

