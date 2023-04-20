Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.06. 567,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.05.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

