Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.96 and last traded at $64.32. 705,580 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,183,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 894.8% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

