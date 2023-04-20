Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $165.11 and last traded at $165.74. Approximately 9,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.91.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $688.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 185,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

