Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Trading Down 0.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $165.11 and last traded at $165.74. Approximately 9,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 14,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.91.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $688.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (VTWG)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.