Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.1% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.05. 41,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.49. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $214.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

