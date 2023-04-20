Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $378.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.64. The company has a market capitalization of $282.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

