Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.15

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.15 and last traded at C$23.15, with a volume of 4165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Vecima Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$556.60 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.91.

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.63 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.8649755 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

