Venus USDC 24-Hour Volume Tops $11.77 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Venus USDC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $105.17 million and $11.77 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0220602 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,012,765.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

