Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $69.43 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, Verasity has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $69.43 million and $20.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000728 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.