Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Achieves $7.87 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $48,796.15 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,252.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00319106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00070946 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00544585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00434574 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,578,160 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.