Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vertex Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VTNR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

VTNR opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,483.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,769,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after buying an additional 7,048,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 639,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

