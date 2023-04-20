Verus International (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Verus International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 900,000 shares.

Verus International Stock Performance

Verus International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, french fries, and beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.