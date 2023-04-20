Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.14 and last traded at $43.14. 42,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 329,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Vicor had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $105.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Capital International Investors increased its position in Vicor by 355.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after purchasing an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Vicor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vicor by 71,481.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,870,000 after acquiring an additional 352,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth about $9,680,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vicor by 1,039.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 186,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.