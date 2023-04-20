VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth $780,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,201.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of CSF stock opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $60.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

