VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1,111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,263 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VMware worth $69,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
VMware Trading Down 0.1 %
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
