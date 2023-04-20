VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1,111.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,812 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 517,263 shares during the quarter. VMware accounts for about 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VMware worth $69,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 202.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Trading Down 0.1 %

VMware stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.76. The stock had a trading volume of 152,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,232. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.