VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,350 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $289,205,000 after acquiring an additional 602,026 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of VMware by 170.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $104,836,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in VMware by 67.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,412,146 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $150,337,000 after buying an additional 566,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $127.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

