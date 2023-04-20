W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. 2,619,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.19. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $58.92 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. R. Berkley

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.