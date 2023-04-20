Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 242.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

