Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2023

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 242.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wallbox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Wallbox Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBX. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Wallbox in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.