Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,115 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.91. The company had a trading volume of 562,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,444. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $404.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.66.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

