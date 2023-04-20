WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

WAM Leaders Limited (ASX:WLE – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, April 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from WAM Leaders’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 54,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.49 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of A$81,781.56 ($54,886.95). 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
