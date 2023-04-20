Wanchain (WAN) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $51.23 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00065042 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00020733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,473,788 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

