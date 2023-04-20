Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Washington Federal from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.1 %

WAFD opened at $29.40 on Monday. Washington Federal has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1,103.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 389.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

