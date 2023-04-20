Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after buying an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $165.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.