Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Waters were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Waters by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Waters by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $308.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.97 and a 200 day moving average of $319.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.00.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

