Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Down 3.8%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $296.00 and last traded at $296.81. Approximately 32,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 360,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.00.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $311.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.16.

Insider Activity at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano bought 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Waters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,265,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.