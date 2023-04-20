Wave Systems (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wave Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:WAVXQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.04. Wave Systems shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,800 shares.
Wave Systems Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.
About Wave Systems
Wave Systems Corp. (Wave) is engaged in developing hardware-based computer security systems. The Company’s products provide a set of solutions that focus on authentication, encryption and data-loss protection. Its core set of offerings include Authentication Solutions, Encryption Solutions and Data Loss Protection.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wave Systems (WAVXQ)
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
- Healthcare Sector: Overview and Keys to Investing
- Can D.R. Horton Shares Raise The Roof, Or Is This The Ceiling?
- American Express Growth Riding On Joyful Consumer Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.