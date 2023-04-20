Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $2.02 on Major Exchanges

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One Waves coin can now be bought for approximately $2.02 or 0.00007142 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves has a total market capitalization of $224.72 million and $63.94 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 111,216,274 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is waves.tech. The Reddit community for Waves is https://reddit.com/r/wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is an open blockchain protocol and development toolset for Web 3.0 applications and decentralized solutions, created by entrepreneur Sasha Ivanov in 2016. It provides backend support for Web 3.0 services and is designed to raise security, reliability, and speed of IT systems. Its purpose-designed tools make it easy and accessible to develop and run dApps, leveraging the properties of blockchain systems for security, auditability, verifiability, and trustless execution of transactions and business logic. Waves has released numerous successful blockchain-based solutions and has developed into a constantly-growing platform with a broad infrastructure.”

