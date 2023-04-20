Wealth Effects LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wealth Effects LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,499 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,057,330. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.69. 2,334,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,780,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

