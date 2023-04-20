Wealth Effects LLC Has $959,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
