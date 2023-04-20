Wealth Effects LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE URI traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $378.55. The stock had a trading volume of 218,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,613. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.21 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.62.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

