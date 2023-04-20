Wealth Effects LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.78. 178,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,198. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $278.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.78. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

