Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Up 8.5%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. 101,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 178,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.99 million, a PE ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wealth Minerals

In related news, Director David Lies acquired 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,258.75. Insiders bought a total of 297,480 shares of company stock valued at $81,730 in the last three months. 9.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

