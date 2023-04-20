Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down to $39.71

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.71, but opened at $38.07. Webster Financial shares last traded at $40.44, with a volume of 244,090 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.