Wedbush Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $263.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $249.00 to $263.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.76.

Biogen Stock Down 0.5 %

Biogen stock opened at $292.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Biogen has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

