Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) recently:

4/14/2023 – Seagate Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2023 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2023 – Seagate Technology is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX traded down $5.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,869,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,526. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25.

Get Seagate Technology Holdings plc alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,374 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.