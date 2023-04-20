Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $110.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $104.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland has a 52 week low of $91.66 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.