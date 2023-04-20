Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.15

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.18, with a volume of 37566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WABC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.03.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.64 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 19.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 202.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 381,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 255,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $12,477,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 233,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after buying an additional 203,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after buying an additional 169,570 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

